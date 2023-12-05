A 30-week pregnancy borne by a 14-year-old rape survivor was recently denied an abortion by the Kerala High Court, which took into account the pregnancy's late stage and certain reports suggesting that the case would be considered "statutory rape." The mother of the rape victim file a plea in which she asked permission to terminate her underage daughter's pregnancy. Judge Devan Ramachandran was hearing the case. The Medical Board had said that the baby would have to be delivered alive at this point and that an abortion was no longer an option, the Court noted. HC on Sexual Assault Cases: Rape Victim Cannot be Forced to Give Birth to Child of Man Who Sexually Abused Her, Says Allahabad High Court.

HC on Rape Survivor's Abortion

Kerala High Court rejects plea to abort pregnancy of 14-year-old rape survivor due to advanced stage of pregnancy report by @SaraSusanJiji https://t.co/X4MU9GlBpT — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) December 5, 2023

