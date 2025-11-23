A Reddit post going viral has sparked debate about workplace boundaries and work-life balance after a user claimed that his manager asked him to work from the hospital while his wife was in labour. "My company ignored my leave request during my wife's pregnancy," the title of the Reddit post read. In his post, the man said that his wife was admitted to the hospital for the delivery of their first child and he informed his manager and requested just two days of leave. "Instead of basic empathy, I got told to delay my leave, asked if my parents can “manage,” and even told to work from the hospital," the Reddit user said. The man further said that he felt helpless as he was stuck justifying why he couldn't sit with his laptop in a hospital room. "The worst part? I can’t quit. I already have a kid and growing responsibilities. And with the way things are in my company, I’m genuinely scared of getting fired if I push back too much," the Reddit user added. He also shared screenshots of messages exchanged with his manager. In the end, the man said that the manager agreed only after the company replied and asked him to send an email marking the HR.

Manager Asks Employee To Work From Hospital During Wife's Labour

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

