The Allahabad High Court recently concluded that a woman cannot be compelled to give birth to the child of a man who sexually abused her when debating a request to end a 12-year-old girl's 25-week pregnancy. According to the Court, forcing mothers who have experienced sexual assault to bear children would breach their right to live in dignity and bring about inexplicable suffering. The victim has the freedom to choose whether to become a mother, according to a bench of Justices Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Prashant Kumar. HC on Rape Survivor's Abortion: Chhattisgarh High Court Says Compelling Woman To Continue 'Unwanted Pregnancy' Violates Fundamental Rights, Allows Medical Termination of Pregnancy to Minor Rape Victim.

HC on Sexual Assault Cases

Cannot force rape victim to give birth to child of man who sexually abused her: Allahabad High Court report by @whattalawyer https://t.co/3Qijkus7aa — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) July 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)