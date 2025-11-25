South Korean actress Jo Bo Ah is all set to embrace motherhood for the first time. The Destined With You actress, who tied the knot with her non-celebrity boyfriend in October 2024, will be welcoming a new member into their family. The news of her pregnancy first surfaced online on Tuesday (November 25). Soon after the pregnancy rumours began doing the rounds on the internet, Jo Bo Ah's agency XYZ Studio confirmed the happy news through a statement. According to a report in Soompi, their statement read, "Hello, this is XYZ Studio. We would like to share our official statement regarding the news reported today about actress Jo Bo Ah. Actress Jo Bo Ah is expecting a child. We ask that you watch over her with warm blessings, and we ask for your generous understanding that we cannot share further details, including her due date. Once agai,n we thank you for the warm blessings and encouragement sent to Jo Bo Ah." Is Jo Bo Ah Pregnant? Here’s What the ‘Destined With You’ Actress’ Agency XYZ Studio Has To Say About Her Pregnancy Rumours.

Actress #JoBoAh is expected to become a MOTHER next year!! According to an entertainment media outlet on the 25th, Jo Bo-ah is currently pregnant and is expected to give birth in late winter of next year. It is reported that she is currently in the second trimester of pregnancy.… pic.twitter.com/fRLLejUaah — Hallyu FORUMS (@hallyuforums) November 24, 2025

