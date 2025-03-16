Recently, the Punjab and Haryana High Court altered a 100-year-old man's murder conviction to culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The high court observed while noting that the accused delivered a single blow with his lathi, which is not a weapon and is typically carried by elderly persons in villages. "The question that there arises for consideration is as to what offence is made out against Jage Ram. Admittedly, he was of the age of 77 years at the time of occurrence. He was using a lathi to support himself. The same is not a weapon of offence as such and is usually carried in villages by aged persons. He has caused only a single injury with the said lathi on the person of the deceased without repeating the blow," Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill and Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi said. The Punjab and Haryana High Court observed while hearing an appeal against the conviction in a murder case against three convicts in an FIR lodged in 2004. Runaway Couples Must Disclose Full Identity Details to Court in Protection Matters, Says Punjab and Haryana High Court; Registry Issues Notice.

HC Changes Man's Murder Conviction To Culpable Homicide

