Recently, the Punjab and Haryana High Court registry announced that petitions by runaway couples seeking protection or security will not be cleared for listing before the court unless they disclose their complete personal information including previous addresses and family details. The notice was issued following an order passed by Justice Sanjay Vashisth on February 6. The single bench judge in the order flagged that many a time, a common address is mentioned for both the partners in a petition seeking protection. Notably, the single-judge had passed the direction while dealing with the protection plea of a 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man who had married on February 1. The Court was informed that the couple were threatened as they solemnized their marriage against the wishes of their family members. ‘It Is a Classic Example of Kalyug’: Punjab and Haryana High Court Imposes Costs of INR 50,000 on Man After He Challenges INR 5,000 Maintenance Awarded to His 77-Year-Old Mother.

Registry Issues Notice After Following Order Passed by Justice Sanjay Vashisth

Runaway couples must disclose full identity details to court in protection matters: Punjab and Haryana High Court The Registry issued the notice following an order passed by Justice Sanjay Vashisth on February 6. Read more: https://t.co/AQIp0DDacG pic.twitter.com/10jgn0xtDH — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) March 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)