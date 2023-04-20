Maharashtra Government on Thursday declared early summer vacations in all state government and private schools. The state government announced early summer vacation for the State board's primary, middle and higher secondary schools from April 21. The decision was taken in view of heatwave conditions. Maharashtra Bhushan Awards Tragedy: 11 People Have Died From Heat Stroke During Award Ceremony in Kharghar, Says CM Eknath Shinde (See Pics).

Early Summer Vacations in Maharashtra:

