"A high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident". "Strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty". "I am in touch with the administration and I appeal to all to avoid rumors", said Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Earlier in the day, A woman hosteller studying MBA in a private university in Punjab's Mohali was detained by police on Sunday on charges of making an Objectionable video and MMS of fellow hostellers.

Check Tweets From Punjab CM:

High-level inquiry ordered, appeal to all to avoid rumours, tweets Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on #ChandigarhUniversity matter pic.twitter.com/BZnV4SDNvE — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

