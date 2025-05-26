A Mumbai high tide alert has been issued as heavy rain and strong winds lashed the city early Monday, May 26. Police personnel have been deployed at Mumbai's Juhu Beach as a safety measure to prevent any untoward incidents. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast high waves in the Arabian Sea, with a tide expected to peak at 4.75 meters around 11:24 AM. Civic officials are urging residents to stay away from the coastline and remain vigilant amid worsening weather conditions. Mumbai Rains: Mumbaikars Wake Up to Rainy Monday Amid Yellow Alert From IMD, Thunderstorms and Heavy Rainfall Lash Parts of Navi Mumbai (Watch Videos).

Mumbai High Tide Alert:

