Heavy downpours in Himachal Pradesh led to severe landslides, flash floods, destruction and the death of several people. Colleges and institutions will be closed for two days, according to state officials. Major highways, including the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway, were closed as a result of the heavy rain. Due to a landslide near Mandi, Chandigarh-Manali National Highway was closed. The drone visuals of the area are surfacing on the internet. Himachal Pradesh Floods: IMD Issues Fresh 'Red' and 'Orange' Alerts for Next 24 Hours as Heavy Rainfall To Continue.

See Drone Visuals of Chandigarh-Manali Highway:

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | Chandigarh-Manali national highway closed following landslide near Six Mile area in Mandi. (Video - drone visuals) pic.twitter.com/yZE6v4GR43 — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)