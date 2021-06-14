A massive jam was seen on the entry point to Himachal Pradesh as the state announced that COVID 19 RT-PCR negative tests are no longer required to enter.

A massive jam was seen on the entry point to #HimachalPradesh as the state announced that #COVID19 RT-PCR negative tests are no longer required to enter pic.twitter.com/UKpctPWMM3 — editorji (@editorji) June 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)