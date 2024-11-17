A hit-and-run case was filed against Prajwal Shetty, son of Congress leader Deviprasad Shetty, following a fatal accident on November 13 at around 5:15 am in Belapu Military Colony. Mohammed Hussain, 39-year-old, an auto driver, was killed after his bike collided with Shetty's luxury jeep. Despite being hospitalised with severe injuries, Hussain succumbed to his wounds the following day. Prajwal Shetty was taken into custody and later released on station bail. Preliminary investigations suggest the accused may have momentarily dozed off while driving. The Shirva police have registered the case, and the investigation is ongoing. Madhya Pradesh Hit-and-Run: Car Runs Over 4-Year-Old Child Riding Bicycle Outside House in Betul, Probe Launched After CCTV Video Surfaces.

Congress Leader’s Son Prajwal Shetty Kills Auto Driver in Belapu Accident

Auto Driver Killed by Congress Leader’s Son Prajwal Shetty's Luxury Jeep Incident Occurred at Belpu Military Colony Congress Leader and Cooperative Society Head Deviprasad Shetty’s Son, Prajwal Shetty, Taken into Police Custody Watch the video#Udupi #Accident #hitAndRun pic.twitter.com/CGfWo37y46 — ಗಡ್ಡದ ಭೂತ (@ashu87kumar) November 16, 2024

