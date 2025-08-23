A traffic cop in Ghaziabad, Vipin Kumar, was flung several feet into the air after being hit by a speeding car on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on August 22, leaving him in critical condition. CCTV footage circulating on social media shows the officer managing traffic around 6:20 PM when the vehicle struck him, despite his attempt to dodge. The collision was so severe that the cop was thrown high into the air before landing on the road. Shockingly, the car did not stop and fled the scene immediately after the impact. Ghaziabad Hit-and-Run: Child Dies After Being Run Over by Car in UP’s Khoda, CCTV Video Surfaces.

UP Cop Hit by Speeding Car on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

⚠️Trigger Warning : Disturbing Video⚠️ दिल्ली-मेरठ एक्सप्रेसवे पर गाजियाबाद में ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी विपिन कुमार को तेज रफ्तार अर्टिगा गाड़ी ने हवा में उड़ाया। टक्कर इतनी तेज कि विपिन कई फुट ऊपर उछल गए। हालत गंभीर बनी है। pic.twitter.com/RKMxO6nVSH — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 23, 2025

