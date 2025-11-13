A shocking attempted murder incident was caught on camera in Bengaluru’s New BEL Road when a speeding car deliberately hit a two-wheeler, injuring a couple and their young son. The CCTV footage, widely circulated on social media, shows the car ramming into the two-wheeler from behind before fleeing the scene. Bengaluru police quickly identified and arrested the driver, Sukruth Gowda (23) from Kodigehalli, and initially booked him for a hit-and-run. After reviewing the video, authorities upgraded the case under Section 109 of BNS (attempt to murder), seizing his TATA Curvv car. The injured family received immediate medical attention, while police continue their investigation into the deliberate act. Bengaluru: Couple Chases Zepto Delivery Boy, His Friend; Kills 1 by Ramming Car Into Their Bike (Video).

Murder Attempt Caught on Camera in Bengaluru:

An Intentionally #HitAndRun case in #Bengaluru Bengaluru police arrested the car driver Sukruth Gowda (23), from Kodigehalli, for hitting a two-wheeler and injuring a couple and their son, on New BEL Road, in #Sadashivanagar ps limits. He was first booked for Hit-And-Run, after… pic.twitter.com/CpkMC1c50p — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) November 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Surya Reddy), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

