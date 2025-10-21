An elderly woman has been injured after a 19-year-old man on a Bike rammed into her while attempting to jump a traffic signal in Thrissur, Kerala. The incident, which occurred near Puthukad on National Highway 544 at 8 am last Saturday, was captured on CCTV, showing Emmanuel hitting 68-year-old Selin as she tried to cross the road. The woman fell and sustained a head injury, receiving immediate help from passersby before being admitted to a private hospital. Police traced the suspect using nearly 50 CCTV cameras and bus surveillance that revealed the bike’s number, eventually leading to Emmanuel’s arrest on Monday, October 20. Hit-and-Run Caught on Camera: Speeding Tipper Truck Rams Scooter in Kollam, Injures 2 Women and Child; Driver Flees Scene (Disturbing Visuals).

Elderly Woman Hit by Bike Jumping Traffic Signal in Kerala

