A hit-and-run incident has come to light from Haryana, where a man died after a speeding car struck him from behind in Gurugram. According to a report in PTI, the incident occurred on Wednesday morning, December 3, in Gurugram's DLF phase 2 area. The victim was later identified as Amitabh Jain, a businessman by profession. A video of the incident, which was caught on camera, has also surfaced online. In the video, Amitabh Jain can be seen cycling when all of a sudden, a speeding Santro (car) is seen mowing him down and fleeing from the spot. Although Jain was rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead by doctors. After hitting Jain, the car driver fled the scene. During the investigation, cops retrieved the vehicle's registration number and identified its owner. They found that the owner had sold the car recently. Cops have launched a manhunt to nab the car driver. Software Engineer Killed in Gurugram Road Accident: Somita Singh Dies After Her Rented BMW Sports Bike Hit by Hyundai Verna Car, Accused Identified.

Businessman Dies After Car Hits His Cycle in Gurugram

📍Gurugram, Haryana: CCTV footage- A car driver rammed into a man cycling on the road, hitting him from behind. The impact was so severe that he d!ed on the spot. pic.twitter.com/SvYKiU1S3A — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) December 4, 2025

