In an attempt to get off the moving train, a passenger was dragged along at Borivali Railway Station. Fortunately, the passenger was saved from going under the train by alert home guard officials. The incident occurred on July 21. A video of the officials rescuing the passenger was posted on Twitter, now X, by Mumbai GRP. RPF Woman Constable Saves Passenger Who Slipped Trying to Board Moving Train at Bandra Terminus Station, Earns Praise for Swift Action (Watch Video).

Homeguard Officials Save Passenger

