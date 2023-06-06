A woman passenger who slipped while boarding a moving train at Bandra Terminus station was saved by quick-thinking of an alert RPF constable on Tuesday. The video of the incident was shared by the Western Railways via their official Twitter handle. WR further urged all passengers to avoid boarding or exiting a moving train since doing so poses a risk. Viral Video: Alert RPF Constable Saves Life of Man Who Fell While Trying To Get Down From Moving Train at Nashik Railway Station.

RPF Woman Constable Saves Passenger at Bandra Terminus Station

Alert RPF lady staff saved the life of a woman passenger at Bandra Terminus station who slipped while boarding a moving train. WR appeals to all passengers to not board/alight a running train, it is dangerous.#SafetyFirst #OperationJeevanRaksha pic.twitter.com/n8BxNz0yjV — Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 6, 2023

