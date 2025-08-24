A man was electrocuted to death, while three others sustained severe injuries after a marriage pandal accidentally came in contact with a high-voltage live wire in Saraswathi Nagar Colony, Lothkunta, under the Trimulgherry police station limits on Friday, August 22. The tragic incident, captured on CCTV, showed two men holding a ladder as two others attempted to bring down a metal rod when it suddenly touched the live wire, causing all four to collapse instantly. Locals rushed to rescue them, but one was declared dead on the spot, while the others were shifted to a nearby hospital. The disturbing visuals have sparked fresh concerns over safety measures at public events. This marks the ninth electrocution-related death in Hyderabad recently and the fourth such incident in just five days. Hyderabad: 3 Electrocuted to Death in 2 Separate Incidents While Carrying Ganesh Idols, Electricity Department Denies Deaths Due to Electrocution.

CCTV Captures Electrocution at Marriage Pandal in Hyderabad

Another electrical accident in Lothkunta, Trimulgherry PS . The cctv footage is disturbing and posted here only for educational purposes . I appeal to everyone to take all precautions and not be in a hurry🙏🏻 https://t.co/YgccPeaKjO pic.twitter.com/2siDqxfrER — CV Anand IPS (@CVAnandIPS) August 23, 2025

