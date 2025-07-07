A tragic hit-and-run incident in Abdullapurmet, Hyderabad, left a man dead and his wife and two children injured after a speeding container lorry ran over the family while they were crossing the road near Inamguda. The disturbing event, caught on CCTV, shows the family attempting to cross without noticing the vehicle approaching from the right side. Srinivas, 48, died on the spot, while his wife Lakshmi and children Rajeshwari, 19, and Rambabu, 17, were rushed to the hospital with injuries. The victims reside in the Yashoda Nagar colony. The accident happened shortly after 7 PM on July 6, prompting bystanders to rush to their aid. Hyderabad Road Accident: 3 Students Dead, 1 Injured After Speeding Car Collides Head-On With DCM Lorry While Taking Turn in Telangana’s Hayathnagar; Videos Surface.

Lorry Runs Over Family Crossing Road in Hyderabad

