Pune police have launched an investigation after BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla and political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla alleged that their mother was "deliberately" struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident on Tuesday, February 3. According to Shehzad Poonawalla, an unidentified driver rammed into mother, a senior citizen, before fleeing the scene, leaving her with critical injuries that require immediate surgery. The incident reportedly occurred while she was waiting near her vehicle at a local petrol pump. The spokesperson’s brother, T ehseen Poonawalla, later shared CCTV video on social media which appears to capture the moment of impact. Tehseen stated that the family is in the process of filing a formal police complaint and is working with authorities to identify the vehicle involved. Shehzad Poonawalla has publicly appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Pune City Police to ensure swift apprehension and strict legal action against the accused. Deepti Kiran Maheshwari Road Accident: BJP MLA Suffers Rib Fractures After Head-On Collision Between 2 Vehicles on Udaipur–Rajsamand National Highway, Driver and PA Also Injured.

Tehseen Poonawalla's Mother Injured in Hit-and-Run Accident in Maharashtra’s Pune

WTF is going on ? My mom a senior citizen went for a drive with my driver and executive assistant & was waiting on the side while they were tanking up the gas in our car, someone just hit her (seems deliberate) and ran away ! Really wtf . @Shehzad_Ind @PuneCityPolice pic.twitter.com/rvR95r2u5l — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) February 3, 2026

and Shehzad Poonawalla Shares Update

Just an update: Pune police is in touch with my family Hoping for quick & stern action soon against the accused We will consult the doctors in sometime who will give us an update, based on my mother’s condition, on when the surgery can be done. Thank you all for your… https://t.co/M3Q1bUqq1l — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) February 4, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Shehzad Poonawalla and Tehseen Poonawalla). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)