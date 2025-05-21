In a tragic accident, three students lost their lives and one was left injured after their speeding car collided head-on with a DCM lorry in Hayathnagar, Hyderabad. The accident, which was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, took place earlier this morning on May 21. The video shows the car attempting to take a turn when it rammed into the lorry coming from the opposite direction. The victims, aged between 23 and 24, were travelling from Pasumamula towards Kuntloor when the crash happened. The deceased were identified as Chandrasena Reddy, Trinadh Reddy, and Varshith Reddy. Hayathnagar Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the fatal accident. Hyderabad Road Accident: Traffic Cop Killed, 2 Injured After Speeding Lorry Rams Into Traffic Post in Miyapur (See Pics and Video).

Speeding Car Rams Lorry in Hyderabad, 3 Students Die

#Hyderabad : #RoadAccident Three #Students were killed and one injured when their #speeding car collided head-on with a DCM lorry at a curve opposite AEGIS LPG bunk near Narayana college at #Hayathnagar , in the early hours of Wednesday, caught on #CCTV. According to available… pic.twitter.com/vRkZSjPpXR — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) May 21, 2025

