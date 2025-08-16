The Cyberabad Police raided a drug-fuelled birthday party at S K Natural Retreat farmhouse in Moinabad on August 14, detaining 51 foreign nationals, mostly from Uganda, Nigeria, and other African nations. Acting on a tip-off, nearly 100 Hyderabad police personnel stormed the venue around 10 pm, finding several attendees in a semi-conscious state after allegedly consuming intoxicants. Officers seized 90 liquor bottles, including beer, vodka, and wine, stored without an excise licence, along with loudspeakers. The celebration was reportedly organised for a Ugandan national’s birthday. While some detainees with valid documents were released, others were issued Restriction Orders and sent to a Holding Centre pending immigration and drug tests. Police also booked the farmhouse owner for violating excise and permission norms. Investigations are ongoing to trace the source of contraband. Lucknow Street Food Vendor Arrested for Lacing Aloo Tikki and Chutney with Cannabis; Customers Flocked to Stall for Drug-Laced Snacks, Police Say.

Hyderabad Police Bust Drug-Fuelled Birthday Party at Moinabad Farmhouse

#Hyderabad : The @cyberabadpolice raided a farmhouse at Bakaram in #Moinabad and found 51 #foreigners, including 14 males and 37 females, mostly from #African countries, were organizing a birthday party without permission and allegedly involved in consuming #ForeignLiquor,… pic.twitter.com/Cns5KC5zfL — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) August 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)