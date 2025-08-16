Lucknow, August 16: In a bizarre incident from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, police arrested a 42-year-old street food vendor for allegedly mixing cannabis in his popular aloo tikki and chutney. The accused, identified as Pramod Sahu, ran a small kiosk in the Mohanlalganj area where unsuspecting as well as “trusted patrons” consumed his drug-laced snacks.

Sahu’s aloo tikki — a fried potato patty usually served with chutney — became unusually popular because it was secretly infused with cannabis. Police said that Sahu not only mixed the drug into the patties but also laced the chutneys and side servings, making his stall stand out from other vendors in the city. For certain regulars, the snacks provided more than just taste — they offered a narcotic high. Apart from mixing cannabis in food, Sahu was allegedly selling the substance separately in packets to customers who approached him directly. Uttar Pradesh: Truck Labelled 'On Duty Army' Caught Carrying Cannabis Worth INR 3 Crore in Mau, Smuggler Janardan Pandey Arrested (Watch Video).

The racket came to light after police received specific information. Acting on the tip, authorities raided the kiosk and confirmed the presence of cannabis in the snacks. They also recovered evidence of drug sales being conducted on the side. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Mohanlalganj) Rajneesh Verma confirmed that Sahu was taken into custody and that strict legal action would follow. Ganja Cultivation in Greater Noida Flat Busted: Man Caught Cultivating Cannabis Plants at Home in Panorama Society, Would Sell Them on Dark Web (Watch Videos).

On the same day, three others were also arrested in a separate case for transporting cannabis in school bags across Lucknow. However, the unusual discovery of cannabis-laced aloo tikki has left locals both shocked and alarmed, raising serious concerns about food safety and the brazen methods used by drug peddlers to push narcotics into unsuspecting communities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2025 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).