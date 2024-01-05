On Friday, January 5, in Hyderabad, a father and son lost their lives after a speeding lorry truck collided with their bike at Papaiaguda X road in the Nagole area. The collision resulted in a devastating fire, engulfing the bike and the lorry truck. Shockingly, the lorry driver fled the scene, leaving the victims helpless. Disturbing visuals reveal the bike's charred remains, emphasising the accident's severity. Hyderabad Road Accident: School Bus Crushes Toddler to Death in Habsiguda Area.

Hyderabad Road Accident

Horrific, father and son died, after a #Speeding lorry rammed their bike from back side and the bike caught #fire at Papaiaguda X road, in #Nagole area, #Hyderabad early today. Lorry driver escaped from spot.#RashDriving in negligent manner cause of #RoadAccident#RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/zmm3rTsGTF — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)