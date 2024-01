Hyderabad, January 4: In a tragic incident, a two-year-old girl was crushed to death by a school bus in Hyderabad on Thursday. The toddler, identified as Jewalanna, was with her father Midhun and grandmother to see-off her elder brother going to school. The incident occurred at Ravindra Nagar in Habsiguda area under the limits of Osmania University police station.

According to the police, when Midhun was talking to the bus driver, Jewalanna, who was with her grandmother, suddenly started running towards her father. Meanwhile, the driver had started the bus. Tragically, she fell down and came under its wheel and died on the spot. Hyderabad Police Constable Injured After Being Hit by Speeding Car During Vehicle Checking, Video Goes Viral.

The girl’s family members have accused the bus driver of being negligent, resulting in the baby's death. The police have registered a case in the matter.

