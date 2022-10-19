In a shocking incident that took place in Hyderabad, a driver of a school principal allegedly raped a four-year-old girl in the Banjara hills area. The incident came to light after the child complained to her parents. The parents of the Kindergarten student said that the school principal's driver assaulted their four-year-old child studying in LKG. A video of the driver being beaten up the parents has also went viral on social media. Haryana Shocker: Man Beats Cops After Being Stopped for Over Speeding in Ambala, FIR Registered After Video Goes Viral.

Man Rapes LKG Student in Hyderabad

హైదరాబాద్‌లో మరో దారుణ ఘటన చోటు చేసుకుంది. ఓ ప్రైవేట్ స్కూల్‌లో చిన్నారులపై లైంగిక వేధింపులకు పాల్పడుతున్నారనే ఆరోపణలు వెలుగులోకి వచ్చాయి. ఎల్‌కేజీ చదువుతున్న నాలుగేళ్ల చిన్నారిపై స్కూల్ ప్రిన్సిపాల్ కారు డ్రైవర్ అఘాయిత్యానికి పాల్పడ్డాడని చిన్నారి తల్లిదండ్రులు ఆరోపించారు. pic.twitter.com/F2tGbEGDaW — DD News Andhra (అధికారిక ఖాతా) (@DDNewsAndhra) October 18, 2022

