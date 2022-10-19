In a shocking incident that took place in Haryana, a video of a man beating a policeman went viral on social media. Police officials said that after verifying the video, they found that the incident took place on Oct 13. SP Ambala said, "The accused was stopped by police for over speeding. FIR has been registered against him. Probe on." Noida Horror: Stray Dog Mauls Child to Death, Tears Out Intestines of Infant in Lotus Boulevard Society (Video).

Man Beats Cops in Haryana

Haryana| A video of a man beating a policeman went viral on social media.Upon verification,it was found that the incident is of Oct 13& the accused was stopped by police for overspeeding. FIR has been registered against him.Probe on: SP Ambala (18.10) (Pics 1,2 from viral video) pic.twitter.com/NkwIS5V50g — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

