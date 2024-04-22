During a recent poll campaign in Hyderabad, a senior woman cop was seen hugging the Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) candidate from the constituency Kompella Madhavi Latha. In a video of the incident that recently surfaced online, the cop can be seen shaking hands with Latha and giving her a warm hug while on duty. The instance has now led to the suspension of the police official who has been identified as Uma Devi. Previously, an FIR was lodged against Kompella Madhavi Latha subsequent to a social media video capturing her aiming a fictitious arrow towards a mosque while participating in a Ram Navami procession. Madhavi Latha Arrow at Mosque Video: BJP Candidate in Hyderabad Issues Clarification After Her Alleged 'Shooting Arrow Towards Mosque' Gesture Stokes Controversy.

Woman Cop Suspended for Hugging BJP Candidate Madhavi Latha

Video shows lady Assistant Sub-inspector in #Hyderabad, walking up to BJP candidate Madhavi Latha & giving her a warm hug The cop on duty approached Madhavi, shook hands & embraced her amid the campaign trail in Saidabad #Telangana Police who spotted this viral video issued a… pic.twitter.com/VfEEjCotYy — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) April 22, 2024

