A gesture by Hyderabad BJP candidate Madhavi Latha during a Ram Navami Yatra stirred controversy this week, just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. In a video that has now gone viral, Latha is seen pretending to shoot an arrow, reportedly directed at a mosque during the procession on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday. Reacting to the video, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned Latha’s actions and termed them vulgar, provocative and aggressive. Owaisi said, “If I would have done something like this, then suo moto action would have been taken against me. (We are) being called terrorists, insults are being hurled (at us) and Muslim women are being told to remove their ‘hijabs’.” Meanwhile, Madhavi tendered an apology for hurting the sentiments of anyone following outrage over the video. Taking to X, Madhavi wrote “It has come to my notice that one video of mine is being circulated in the media to create negativity. I would like to clarify that it is an incomplete video, and if sentiments are hurt, then I would like to apologise as I respect all individuals.” Hyderabad Lok Sabha Seat: BJP’s Kompella Madhavi Latha Likely To Give Tough Fight to Asaduddin Owaisi.

Madhavi Latha Arrow at Mosque Video

कल श्री राम नवमी के पावन पर्व के उपलक्ष में “भाग्यनगर श्री राम नवमी उत्सव समिति” के द्वारा गोशामहल विधानसभा में आयोजित शोभा यात्रा कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लिया जिसमे मेरे सभी छोटे और बड़े बहन भाइयों का जोश देखने लायक़ था। प्रभु श्री राम हम सभी के जीवन को सुख समृद्ध बनायेंगे 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DGvhCwGPUh — Kompella Madhavi Latha (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Kompella_MLatha) April 18, 2024

Owaisi Reacts on Viral Video

VIDEO | Here’s what AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) said on a BJP candidate allegedly making arrow gestures at a mosque in Hyderabad. “If I would have done something like this, then suo moto action would have been taken against me. (We are) being called terrorists,… pic.twitter.com/g2CXdCFMy0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 18, 2024

Madhavi Latha Issues Clarification

मेरे संज्ञान में आया है कि मेरा एक वीडियो मीडिया में नकारात्मकता पैदा करने के लिए प्रसारित किया जा रहा है। मैं स्पष्ट करना चाहती हूँ कि यह एक अधूरा वीडियो है और ऐसे वीडियो के कारण भी अगर किसी की भावनाएं आहत होती हैं तो मैं माफी मांगना चाहूंगी क्योंकि मैं सभी का सम्मान करती हूँ। — Kompella Madhavi Latha (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Kompella_MLatha) April 18, 2024

