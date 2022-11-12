Chennai, November 12: Nalini Sriharan, her husband and three other convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case were released from Tamil Nadu prisons on Saturday evening.

Immediately after she was released from the special prison for women in Vellore, Nalini went to the Vellore central prison from where her husband V Sriharan alias Murugan was released and became emotional upon seeing him.

Murugan, along with Santhan, both Sri Lankan nationals, were taken in a police vehicle following their release to the special refugee camp in Tiruchirappalli in the state.

Watch Video:

🔴 #BREAKING | Nalini Sriharan, Rajiv Gandhi case convict, in first comments on release from jail: "Not coming to public life, thank Tamils for supporting me" https://t.co/SQgRELaKnm pic.twitter.com/HscmbeY5PK — NDTV (@ndtv) November 12, 2022

See Pictures:

Vellore, Tamil Nadu | Nalini Sriharan, one of the six convicts in the assassination of former PM Rajiv Gandhi released from Vellore Jail. pic.twitter.com/SV6JzO62ft — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022

Two other Lankan nationals -- Robert Payas and Jayakumar -- released from the Puzhal prison here, were taken to the special refugee camp in Tiruchirappalli to be lodged there. Earlier, another convict who was set free in May earlier, Perarivalan, along with his mother Arputhammal received the duo at the Puzhal prison.