PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win two medals at the Olympics as she secured a Bronze at Tokyo 2020 in women's badminton singles to add to her silver medal from the 2016 Games at Rio.

I am very happy. Getting a medal for the country, and that too back to back in 2016 and now in Tokyo, I am very happy for the medal: Olympic medalist Shuttler PV Sindhu #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/EcAobIDV2q — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2021

