The feud between Hindi vs southern languages is growing day by day. The Central government's alleged attempt to push Hindi as the official language of the country, as alleged by the people of South India, and the love for one's mother tongue could be the reason for this gap. Highlighting this, a video of a woman police officer from Tamil Nadu is going viral on social media. In the video, the female cop could be heard replying with, "I don't know Hindi," to a question asked in English. To this, the reporter tells her that the question is in English, not in Hindi. Karnataka: Auto Driver and Women Passenger Get Into Heated Argument Over Speaking Kannada (Watch Video).

'I Don't Know Hindi'

“I don’t know Hindi” said Tamilnadu Police officer. But the question was asked in English. pic.twitter.com/CjB5bNg36R — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) March 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)