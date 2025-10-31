In a bizarre incident in Karnataka, a software engineer from Bengaluru allegedly fell victim to a delivery scam when he received a tile instead of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 phone, which he ordered. According to a report in NDTV, the Bengaluru techie had ordered an INR 1.87 lakh Samsung smartphone through e-commerce giant Amazon. The victim, identified as Premanand, had placed an order for a smartphone on October 14 through the Amazon app and had paid the full amount through his credit card. When he received the phone, Premanand recorded a video of unboxing the sealed package, which was delivered on October 19. However, he was taken aback when he found a piece of tile instead of the smartphone. "I had ordered a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 worth Rs 1.87 lakh, but to my shock, I received a marble stone instead of the phone just a day before Diwali," Premanand said. Later, he lodged a complaint in connection with the incident. Meanwhile, it is learnt that Amazon has refunded the full amount to Premanand. Delivery ‘Scam’: Bengaluru Techie Gets Tile Piece Instead of Samsung Z Fold Mobile Phone Worth INR 1.85 Lakh Through Amazon App.

Bengaluru Man Receives Tile After Ordering Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 on Amazon

Bengaluru Techie orders a smart phone from @amazonIN gets a stone tile instead. FIR registered. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 cost him 186,999. He recorded the unboxing on video, amazon has issued a refund, but cops continue probe. pic.twitter.com/KDMONtqfHJ — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) October 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

