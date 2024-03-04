Former Eastern Air Commander and Kargil war veteran Air Marshal Dilip Patnaik (retd.) recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking about him joining the saffron party, Dilip Patnaik said, "I have served this nation for 40 years by being a member of the Indian Air Force. BJP is the party that'll provide more opportunities in the service of people." He further said that even though there are multiple parties, he sees the BJP as a party with nationalistic fervour. "I have seen five to six PMs and their governance but I have witnessed a lot of things change especially between 2014 to 2022 as our PM says 'Minimum Government Maximum Governance'. I am convinced that this is the only party that'll keep our nation forward," he added. Odisha: Veteran Air Marshal Dilip Patnaik Joins BJP.

I See the BJP as a Party With Nationalistic Fervour

#WATCH | Bhubaneswar | On joining the BJP, former Eastern Air Commander and Kargil war veteran Air Marshal Dilip Patnaik (retd.) says, "I have served this nation for 40 years by being a member of the Indian Air Force. BJP is the party that'll provide more opportunities in the… pic.twitter.com/t2q5hC8MQp — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)