Goa achieves a new milestone as it becomes the first Indian state to be certified with 'Har Ghar Jal'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated via Twitter saying, 'I want to congratulate each and everyone, especially women and sisters for this achievement. Goa has achieved a milestone today, it has become the first state to be certified with Har Ghar Jal'. The govt of India has launched the Har Ghar Jal Campaign in order to ensure water supply at each & every house across country.

Check ANI's tweet:

I want to congratulate each and everyone, especially women and sisters for this achievement. Goa has achieved a milestone today, it has become the first state to be certified with 'Har Ghar Jal': Prime Minister Narendra Modi at ‘Har Ghar Jal Utsav’ being held in Goa pic.twitter.com/QAflvbzURI — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)