Utpal Parrikar, son of former Goa Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar, announced on Friday that he will be contesting the upcoming Goa Assembly election from Panjim constituency as an Independent candidate.

See Tweet:

I will be contesting as an Independent candidate from Panaji constituency: Utpal Parrikar, son of late former CM Manohar Parrikar#GoaElectionspic.twitter.com/FsBomEeRwk — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2022

