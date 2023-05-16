A C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) is said to be facing serviceability issues and is reportedly stranded on the runway at Leh. IAF officials said that the issue of the C-17 Globemaster blocking the entire airport is in the process of being rectified. Officials said that the Leh airport runway is expected to be made available for flying by tomorrow morning. IAF's C-17 Globemaster III Takes Part in India-Japan Military Exercise Shinyuu Maitr.

C-17 Globemaster Blocks Entire Airport in Leh

A C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft is facing serviceability issues and is on the runway at Leh. The issue is in the process of being rectified and the runway is expected to be made available for flying by tomorrow morning: IAF officials pic.twitter.com/JfBveiCqjO — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023

