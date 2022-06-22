Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday addressed the public in his Facebook Live. In his live address to the nation he said that if any MLA wants him to not continue as the CM, he is ready to take all his belongings from Versha Bungalow (official residence of the CM) to Matoshri. He said that if any disgruntled MLA says that he doesn't want him to be the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, he is ready to quit.

