To control overcrowding, Western Railways has increased the price of platform tickets at few nominated stations from Saturday as temporary measure. The nominated stations are Mumbai Central, Dadar, Borivali, Bandra Terminus, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna and Surat. The price of platform tickets at these stations will cost Rs 50 till October 31.

Statement by Western Railway:

In view of festive season rush at railway stations&to regulate number of passengers on railway premises, it's been decided to increase rate of platform ticket from Rs 10 to Rs 50 over few nominated stations of Western Railway's Mumbai Central Division till Oct 31: Western Railway pic.twitter.com/IvTdCtGXix — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2022

