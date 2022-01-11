Mumbai, January 11: The Income Tax return filing deadline for assessment year 2021-22 has been extended till March 15, announced Central Board of Direct Taxes, Government of India (CBDT) on Tuesday. Earlier, the last date for filing returns was 31st December, 2021. However, the new portal reportedly hanged on the last few days, due to which many users could not file their returns and an extension in the deadline was demanded by many. The news comes as a relief for such users.

Income tax return filing deadline for Assessment Year 2021-22 extended till March 15: CBDT pic.twitter.com/CHEv2x0Lbc — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

On consideration of difficulties reported by taxpayers/stakeholders due to Covid & in e-filing of Audit reports for AY 2021-22 under the IT Act, 1961, CBDT further extends due dates for filing of Audit reports & ITRs for AY 21-22. Circular No. 01/2022 dated 11.01.2022 issued. pic.twitter.com/2Ggata8Bq3 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) January 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)