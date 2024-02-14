Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, February 14, addressed the International Energy Agency's Ministerial Meeting. Speaking at the event, the Indian Prime Minister said that India is the world's fastest-growing economy. "Sustained growth needs energy security and sustainability. In one decade, we went from the 11th largest economy to the fifth largest. In the same period, our solar energy capacity grew 26-fold. Our renewable energy capacity also doubled," he added. PM Modi further said that India exceeded its Paris commitments in this regard ahead of timeline. Abu Dhabi: PM Narendra Modi Holds Bilateral Meeting With Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina (Watch Video).

VIDEO | "India is the world's fastest growing economy. Sustained growth needs energy security and sustainability. In one decade, we went from the 11th largest economy to the fifth largest. In the same period, our solar energy capacity grew 26-fold. Our renewable energy capacity… pic.twitter.com/o93kN9N3EE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 14, 2024

