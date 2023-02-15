Indian team have lost the top spot in the ICC Test rankings as Australia have once again returned to the pole position. Earlier in the day, India was shown at the no.1 position in ICC's Test ratings. But in the recent update, ICC has reversed the rankings with Australia being at the top.

India Loses Top Spot As ICC Reverses Test Rankings Within Hours

India loses top spot as ICC reverses Test rankings within hrs; Australia reclaims top position. Aus currently have 3668 points in 29 matches & have a rating of 126, while India, have dropped down to the 2nd spot with 115 rating. India have 3690 points in 32 matches.#ICCRanking https://t.co/ywPsZRdFGq — IANS (@ians_india) February 15, 2023

