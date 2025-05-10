Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, welcomed the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement today, expressing that had the agreement been reached earlier, many lives lost in recent days could have been saved. Speaking to the press, Abdullah stated,“I welcome the ceasefire. If it had happened 2-3 days ago, the lives we lost would not have been lost.” He went on to explain that the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan initiated the call to the Indian DGMO, resulting in the implementation of the ceasefire. The Chief Minister highlighted the significant damage caused by the ongoing military action and emphasised the responsibility of the current Jammu and Kashmir government to support those affected. “It is the responsibility of the current J&K government to assess wherever the damage has been done and start providing relief to the people,” Abdullah said. Further detailing the government’s plan, he stated that District Commissioners (DCs) have been instructed to conduct a thorough assessment of the damage and submit the report immediately. This will help initiate relief efforts to support the affected families and homes. Abdullah also stressed the importance of providing medical treatment to those injured in the conflict. “Wherever people are injured, they should get proper treatment and also get relief under the government scheme,” he added. India-Pakistan Ceasefire Deal: Pakistani DGMO Dials His Indian Counterpart, Both Sides Agree To Halt Military Operations, Announces Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

CM Omar Abdullah Welcomes Stoppage of Military Action

#WATCH | On the India- Pakistan ceasefire agreement, Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah says, "I welcome the ceasefire. If it had happened 2-3 days ago, the lives we lost would not have been lost. Pakistan's DGMO called our DGMO and the ceasefire was implemented. It is the… pic.twitter.com/uXxlTfnRzJ — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)