A major accident was averted on the Srinagar–Anantnag route after an eagle crashed through the windscreen of a train in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, landing inside the locomotive cabin. According to reports, the loco pilot sustained minor injuries when the bird shattered the front window and entered the cabin. The incident occurred on the Baramulla–Banihal train between Bijbehara and Anantnag railway stations. A video of the incident, now viral on social media, shows the eagle lying on the cabin floor while the injured pilot, despite facial wounds, continues to communicate via radio and manage the train. The windscreen was left with a gaping hole and scattered glass shards. The train was later halted at Anantnag railway station, where the loco pilot received first aid, NDTV reported. Stunt Gone Wrong: Man Hangs From Train Door, Loses Balance and Gets Dragged Under Moving Train at Station in India; Video Goes Viral.

Eagle Smashes Through Windscreen of Train, Pilot Injured

Loco Pilot Injured After Train Suffers Bird Hit in Anantnag pic.twitter.com/f6NFjJwWn4 — Koshur newton (@KoshurNewton) November 8, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Koshur newton), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

