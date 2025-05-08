In a sharp escalation of cross-border tensions, a complete blackout was enforced in Amritsar, Akhnoor, and Samba late on Thursday night, May 8, as Pakistan targeted Indian military zones using loitering munitions. Sirens blared across these regions, prompting residents to take shelter indoors. The sudden alert followed reported attempts by Pakistani forces to engage Indian installations near the border. Visuals from the affected areas showed pitch-dark neighbourhoods under high security vigil. The situation remains tense as authorities monitor for any further threats. Pakistan Military Targets Jammu Using Loitering Munitions, Indian Air Defence Guns Firing Back Amid Sirens and Blackout.

Amritsar Blackout After Pakistani Military Strike Alert

#WATCH | A complete blackout has been enforced in Amritsar, Punjab pic.twitter.com/ulAxYCeF4y — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

Akhnoor Plunges Into Darkness Amid Sirens

#WATCH | J&K | A complete blackout has been enforced in Akhnoor of Jammu Division; sirens are being heard. pic.twitter.com/Jgftczowww — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

Samba Enforces Blackout as Loitering Munitions Threat Looms

