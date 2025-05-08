On May 8, 2025, Pakistan launched loitering munitions targeting Jammu, prompting a swift response from India’s air defence systems amid sirens and blackout. This escalation follows India’s Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes on May 7 targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Sirens and Blackout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor Amid Rising Tensions Along LoC With Pakistan (Watch Video).

Pakistan Military Targets Jammu

Pakistan has targeted Jammu with loitering munitions; Indian Air Defence guns are firing back pic.twitter.com/jWFanwt8hC — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

#WATCH | J&K | A complete blackout has been enforced in Akhnoor of Jammu Division; sirens are being heard. pic.twitter.com/Jgftczowww — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

