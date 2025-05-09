Amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions, Gujarat has imposed a ban on drones and firecrackers at all public events until May 15, as announced by Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. The decision, communicated on X on May 9, comes in the wake of Pakistani attacks on Indian cities, particularly after India's Operation Sindoor. The operation, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK), was a response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. Central Government Empowers Chief of Army Staff To Mobilise Territorial Army Units for Support Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions.

Gujarat Bans Drones, Firecrackers Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Gujarat: No firecrackers or drones will be allowed in any functions or events until the 15th of this month. Kindly cooperate and follow the guidelines. — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) May 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)