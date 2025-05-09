In response to escalating India-Pakistan tensions, the Central Government has empowered the Chief of Army Staff to mobilise Territorial Army units for essential support. A notification issued on May 6 allows the Army Chief to call up officers and enrolled personnel from 14 of the 32 Territorial Army infantry battalions for deployment across multiple commands, including Southern, Eastern, and Western Commands. The decision, made under Rule 33 of the Territorial Army Rules 1948, is aimed at supplementing the regular army. The notification also outlines budgetary provisions for the operation, with funding allocated through internal savings or specific Ministry requirements. The deployment order will remain in force for three years until February 2028. Indian Defence Ministry Urges Media To Refrain From Live Coverage or Real-Time Reporting of Security Operations and Movements, Says ‘Sensitive Information Could Compromise Lives’.

In exercise of the powers conferred by Rule 33 of the Territorial Army Rule 1948, the Central Government empowers Chief of the Army Staff to exercise the powers under that rule to call out every officer and every enrolled person of the Territorial Army to provide for essential… pic.twitter.com/eMiDhYouus — IANS (@ians_india) May 9, 2025

