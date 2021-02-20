India Reports 13,993 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Count Reaches 1,09,77,387

India reports 13,993 new #COVID19 cases, 10,307 discharges, and 101 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,09,77,387 Total discharges: 1,06,78,048 Death toll: 1,56,212 Active cases: 1,43,127 Total Vaccination: 1,07,15,204 pic.twitter.com/MDnVeJzTZ8 — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2021

